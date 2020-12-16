Light And Sound Show At Konark Temple To Begin From Today

By WCE 1

Konark:  A good news for the people of Odisha and tourists  that the famous light and sound show at Konark Sun Temple is all set to kick start  from today.

It was closed for the last nine months due to restrictions imposed following COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be two shows in a day one at 6.30 pm and the other at 7.30 pm with total 200 seating capacity.

The duration of the show will be for 40-minute in three languages- Odia, Hindi and English and will showcase the rich cultural heritage and history of the Black Pagoda. The tickets will be priced at Rs.50/- each.

