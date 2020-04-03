Bhubaneswar: In his speech at 9am today Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made another appeal to the citizens of India, “I request all of of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, ‘diya’, or mobile’s flashlight, to mark our fight against coronavirus.”

The grand success of Janata curfew, ringing of bells and clanging utensils on the 22nd of March was lauded by the Prime Minister.

He said, it made the country aware of its unity amid this challenging time. He added that this has become a model that is being emulated by other countries.