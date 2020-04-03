Pic Credits: ANI

‘Light For India’ On 5th April At 9 pm, Appeals Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: In his speech at 9am today Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made another appeal to the citizens of India, “I request all of of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, ‘diya’, or mobile’s flashlight, to mark our fight against coronavirus.” 

Related News

5th Coronavirus Positive Person Of Odisha; A Detailed Travel…

BSF donates over Rs 33 crores to PM-CARES Fund

Raids in Delhi-NCR to nab COVID-19 suspects, notice to…

Defying Lockdown, Crowd Gathers at Bengal Temples for Ram…

The grand success of Janata curfew, ringing of bells and clanging utensils on the 22nd of March was lauded by the Prime Minister.

He said, it made the country aware of its unity amid this challenging time. He added that this has become a model that is being emulated by other countries.  

 

You might also like
State

5th Coronavirus Positive Person Of Odisha; A Detailed Travel History

Nation

BSF donates over Rs 33 crores to PM-CARES Fund

Nation

Raids in Delhi-NCR to nab COVID-19 suspects, notice to Maulana Saad

Nation

Defying Lockdown, Crowd Gathers at Bengal Temples for Ram Navami

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.