Lie-Detection Test Of Close Aides Of Aditya Dash Begins in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: After motivational speaker Aditya Dash’s wife Bidyashree was grilled for nearly five hours yesterday during a lie-detection test, three members of NGO People for Seva lie detection test begins today at State Forensic Science Laboratory.

The Odisha Crime Branch (CB) will conduct a polygraph test of Papu, Bikash and Deepu of the charitable organisation founded by Aditya.

Reportedly, yesterday a total of 70 questions prepared by the investigating team were asked to Bidyashree.

The approval of the test has been given by the forensic lab to the crime branch.

Aditya Dash, a famous motivational speaker and social worker from Bhubaneswar was found dead on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station. The death occurred in the State Capital city on July 7 following which GRP registered a case and launched a probe to find out whether he was killed or committed suicide.

Police had also recovered CCTV footage from Aditya’s house and the railway station to get lead in this case.