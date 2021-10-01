LIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for this post to get a salary of Rs 75 lakh

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited applications for appointment to the post of “Chief Financial Officer” on a contract basis.

The interested candidates can apply online on or before October 12, 2021

LIC Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Important dates:

Last date for the online application: October 12, 2021

LIC Recruitment 2021 name and number of post

Post: 1

Name of posts: Chief Financial Officer

LIC Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification:

The applicant should be a Chartered Accountant

LIC Recruitment 2021 limits

The candidates should be between 45 years and 57 years.

LIC Recruitment 2021 job location

Mumbai

LIC Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

The selection process comprises of short listing, Interaction, Interview by committees of various levels and final selection.

How To Apply for LIC Recruitment 2021:

The application shall be sent by email to [email protected] on or before 12.10.2021 with subject tagline as “Application for Chief Financial Officer-On Contract basis”.

The soft copies of the following documents have to be attached in the mail: