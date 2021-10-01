LIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for this post to get a salary of Rs 75 lakh

By WCE 3
LIC Chief Financial Officer Recruitment 2021

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited applications for appointment to the post of “Chief Financial Officer” on a contract basis.

The interested candidates can apply online on or before October 12, 2021

LIC Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Important dates:

  • Last date for the online application: October 12, 2021

LIC Recruitment 2021 name and number of post

  • Post: 1
  • Name of posts: Chief Financial Officer

LIC Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification:

  • The applicant should be a Chartered Accountant

LIC Recruitment 2021 limits

  • The candidates should be between 45 years and 57 years.

LIC Recruitment 2021 job location

  • Mumbai

LIC Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

  • The selection process comprises of short listing, Interaction, Interview by committees of various levels and final selection.

How To Apply for LIC Recruitment 2021:  

The application shall be sent by email to [email protected] on or before 12.10.2021 with subject tagline as “Application for Chief Financial Officer-On Contract basis”.

The soft copies of the following documents have to be attached in the mail:

  • SSC Certificate showing date of birth.
  • Graduation Certificate
  • Professional Qualification certificates
  • Experience Certificate
  • BIO DATA format attached-duly completed in all respects.
  • Candidates should have valid email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter /Interview advices etc. by email.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to read the LIC Recruitment 2021 notification.  

