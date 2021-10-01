LIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for this post to get a salary of Rs 75 lakh

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited applications for appointment to the post of “Chief Financial Officer” on a contract basis.
The interested candidates can apply online on or before October 12, 2021
LIC Recruitment 2021 vacancy details
Important dates:
- Last date for the online application: October 12, 2021
LIC Recruitment 2021 name and number of post
- Post: 1
- Name of posts: Chief Financial Officer
LIC Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification:
- The applicant should be a Chartered Accountant
LIC Recruitment 2021 limits
- The candidates should be between 45 years and 57 years.
LIC Recruitment 2021 job location
- Mumbai
LIC Recruitment 2021 Selection Process
- The selection process comprises of short listing, Interaction, Interview by committees of various levels and final selection.
How To Apply for LIC Recruitment 2021:
The application shall be sent by email to [email protected] on or before 12.10.2021 with subject tagline as “Application for Chief Financial Officer-On Contract basis”.
The soft copies of the following documents have to be attached in the mail:
- SSC Certificate showing date of birth.
- Graduation Certificate
- Professional Qualification certificates
- Experience Certificate
- BIO DATA format attached-duly completed in all respects.
- Candidates should have valid email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter /Interview advices etc. by email.