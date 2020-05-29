Kendrapara: A lesbian couple got married in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Thursday. The two girls garlanded each other with the ‘Baranamala’ at a temple while there were no other wedding formalities due to lock down restrictions.

As per reports, Charulata of Hantapada in the district had reportedly eloped with Sandhyarani of Hurasahi three months back. Father of Sandhyarani had complained the matter at Patakura PS. Accordingly Police had lodged a missing case.

However, the lesbian couple married on Thursday at the Durga Devi temple of Karilopatna. Since both the girls are majors in age there was no hurdle for the wedding. They are said to be in love for the last 10 years.

It is to be noted that earlier there was another lesbian marriage in Kendrapara district in the year 2019 where a girl from Pattamundai married to another girl of Mahakalapada.

Issuing a landmark verdict Supreme Court had decriminalised homosexuality on September 6, 2018.