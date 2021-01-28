Leopard trapped in Ganjam dist today dies

By WCE 5
Leopard trapped in Ganjam district dies

Bhanjanagar: The leopard, which had been trapped today in Ganjam district of Odisha died, informed Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ghumsur South Division, Bhanjanagar.

As per reports, the animal will be cremated tomorrow, intimated the DFO.

Also read: Leopard gets entangled in trap set for boar

It is to be noted that the leopard got entangled in a trap that had been set up to catch wild boars in the forest near Nagudu village in Buguda Forest Range under South Ghumsar Forest Division of the district.

Later, the Forest officials took hold of the animal using a net with the help of the villagers and later tried to release it into the forest. However, the locals were demanding not to release the animal.

You might also like
State

Jharaphula Death Case: Commissionerate Police detains Rakesh Swain

State

Odisha: Leopard gets entangled in trap set for boar, Forest Dept in trouble releasing…

State

433 Vacancies For these posts Notified, Check Details

State

Varsha Priyadarshini-Anubhav Mohanty marital discord: Case adjourned to Feb 5

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.