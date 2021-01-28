Leopard trapped in Ganjam dist today dies

Bhanjanagar: The leopard, which had been trapped today in Ganjam district of Odisha died, informed Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ghumsur South Division, Bhanjanagar.

As per reports, the animal will be cremated tomorrow, intimated the DFO.

It is to be noted that the leopard got entangled in a trap that had been set up to catch wild boars in the forest near Nagudu village in Buguda Forest Range under South Ghumsar Forest Division of the district.

Later, the Forest officials took hold of the animal using a net with the help of the villagers and later tried to release it into the forest. However, the locals were demanding not to release the animal.