Leopard terror in Rairakhol of Odisha, kills 7goats in a single day

Rairakhol: Leopard terror in Rairakhol of Sambalpur district of Odisha has been experienced on Friday, said reliable reports in this regard. It is worth mentioning that the leopard has killed and eaten up seven goats.

According to reports, the people of the area are in a state of panic. It has been alleged that the leopard has eaten up seven goats. The incident has been reported from near Mangalapur village of Rebachhol Forest Division under Girishchandrapur Range of Kholgarh Reserved Forest.

Reports say that, Yogesh Lakra of Mangalapur village went to the forest to graze his goats. When he returned home in the evening, seven goats were missing from the goat herd.

Later in the morning, Yogesh saw a wild leopard eating the goat in the forest. He immediately informed the forest department. The forest department officials reached the spot and assessed the situation, said latest reports in this regard.

Also Read: Leopard terror ends in Nuapada of Odisha