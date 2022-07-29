Leopard Skin Seized In Odisha, 1 Arrested

Kalahandi: Leopard skin has been seized in Odisha and one poacher has been arrested in this connection on Friday, said a press release.

On the basis of reliable information, a team of STF conducted raid with the help of Bhawanipatna Forest Officials of Kalahandi district near Satpur Chhak i.e. in between Bhawanipatna –Rayagada SH under Bhawanipatna Wildlife North Range police station.

There were reports regarding dealing/possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals, as a result of which one wildlife criminal identified as Kailash Majhi was apprehended.

During search One Leopard Skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of such Leopard Skin.

He has been detained and handed over to Bhawanipatna Forest Officials under Bhawanipatna North Forest Division for necessary legal action.

Further enquiry is underway.