Leopard skin seized in Mayurbhanj, 8 arrested

Mayurbhanj: Police and the forest department launched a joint operation and managed to seize a leopard skin while the deal between involved parties was going down. The incident happened in a local eatery (dhaba) in Kanimahuli of Bangiriposi forest area in Mayurbhanj district. Police and the forest department conducted a joint raid on the eatery while the deal was being finalised.

As per reports, the buyers of the leopard skin, who are believed to have been members of the West Bengal mafia, are absconding.

Mobile phones and bikes have been retrieved from the eight individuals who have been arrested.

The exchange was taking place in a dhaba on National Highway 49. The place comes under the jurisdiction of Jharpokharia police station. The deal was finalised at Rs 7Lakhs, and the skin was being handed over to the buyer when the team cracked down on the dealers.

The leopard skin is being estimated to be four to five months old.