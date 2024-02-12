Leopard skin seized in Kandhamal, one poacher arrested

Kandhamal: On the basis of reliable information, a team of STF conducted raid today at Dasingbadi Ghati under Daringbadi PS Jurisdiction in Kandhamal.

The joint raid was conducted with the help of Kandhamal Forest Officials as well as Kandhamal Police regarding dealing/possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals.

As a result ofthe raid one wildlife criminal identified as Gheneswar Pradhan, 35 years S/o. Ganjan Pradhan of village Gohibadi PO/GP> Dasingbadi PS. Daringbadi, Dist-Kandhamal was apprehended.

During the search One Leopard Skin, One country made pistol and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession. The accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of such Leopard Skin and Country made pistol, for which he has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court of JMFC, Daringbadi in Kandhamal district.

In this connection STF PS Case No.05 dated 12.02.2024 U/s 379/411 IPC r/w. Sec. 25 Arms Act, 1959 &. Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 was registered. The skin will be sent to Director WII, Derhadun for biological examination. Similarly the seized country made pistol will be sent to SFSL, Rasulgarh for ballistic examination.

Further investigation is underway in this matter.