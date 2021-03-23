Deogarh: On the basis of reliable information, Special Task Force (STF) team conducted a raid at Bonai Chhak, Barkote under Deogarh district about a deal of sale of Leopard Skin by wild life criminals, as a result of which two accused persons have been arrested.

The arrested have been identified as Somanath Patra and Rajib Lochan Patra. They both belong to Salohi village in Kadapada police Barkote, Debagarh and were apprehended.

One leopard skin, one MC and other incriminating materials were seized from their possession. The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such elephant tusks, for which they have been arrested and is being forwarded to the Court of SDJM, Deogarh.

In this connection STF has filed a case under Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. The seized Leopard skin will be sent to Wild Life Institute of India, Dehradun for chemical examination.

Further investigation is underway.