Leopard Skin Seized From Kandhamal Of Odisha, 1 Arrested

By WCE 2
leopard skin seized
Leopard skin seized in Kandhamal district of Odisha

Kandhamal: On the basis of reliable information, a team of Special Task Force (STF) conducted raid with the help of Tikabali Forest Officials of Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

The said raid was done under the jurisdiction of Brahmanipada PS. Chakapada Dist. Kandhamal under Tikabali Wildlife Range, district Kandhamal regarding dealing/ possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals.

It is noteworthy that in the raid, one wildlife criminal identified as Birenmitra of Kandhamal was apprehended.

During the search one leopard skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of possession of such leopard skin, for which he has been detained and handed over to Tikabali Forest Officials under Phulbani Forest Division for necessary legal action at their end.

Enquiry is underway.

You might also like
COVID 19

Govt panel recommends Corbevax as booster for adults vaccinated with Covishield,…

State

Jeypore To Bhubaneswar Flight Services Begin Today

State

Relief From Heat! Rain Expected In Odisha In The Next 24 Hours

State

Odisha Reports 920 Covid Positives, Active Cases Rise To 6,385

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.