Leopard Skin Seized From Kandhamal Of Odisha, 1 Arrested

Kandhamal: On the basis of reliable information, a team of Special Task Force (STF) conducted raid with the help of Tikabali Forest Officials of Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

The said raid was done under the jurisdiction of Brahmanipada PS. Chakapada Dist. Kandhamal under Tikabali Wildlife Range, district Kandhamal regarding dealing/ possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals.

It is noteworthy that in the raid, one wildlife criminal identified as Birenmitra of Kandhamal was apprehended.

During the search one leopard skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of possession of such leopard skin, for which he has been detained and handed over to Tikabali Forest Officials under Phulbani Forest Division for necessary legal action at their end.

Enquiry is underway.