Leopard skin, deer hide seized from Kalahandi district of Odisha

A team of Odisha STF have seized leopard skin, deer hide and various other incriminating materials from Kalahandi district of Odisha. 

Kalahandi: A team of Odisha STF have seized leopard skin, deer hide and various other incriminating materials from Kalahandi district of Odisha.

On the basis of reliable information, a team of Special Task Force (STF) has conducted a raid on July 21, evening. The raid was conducted at Sripali Chhaka on M. Rampur Narla, SH-6A, under M Rampur Police Station jurisdiction in Kalahandi district.

The raid was conducted regarding dealing, possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals, as a result of one wildlife criminal namely Khageswar Putel ( 56) of Pujiladu village, under Gunangbeda post office in M. Rampur police limits of Kalahandi District was apprehended.

During search as many as three Leopard Skin, three Deer hide and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession. The accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of such Leopard Skins and Deer Skins.

Due to such possession he has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court of JMFC, M Rampur Kalahandi. In this connection STF PS Case No.14 dated 22.07.2023 U/s 379/411/120(B) IPC r/w. Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 was registered.

The skins will be send to Director Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun for biological examination. Investigation is going on in this regard.

