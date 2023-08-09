Leopard dies in road accident in Bhanjanagar

Bhanjanagar: In a recent case of accident, a leopard was left gravely injured after getting hit by a speeding vehicle. The incident took place during the late night hours yesterday.

The accident took place in the Ghumsur North Division forest range near Mujagad village in Bhanjanagar.

Officials from the forest department arrived at the location. The leopard, however, succumbed to the grave injuries while undergoing treatment. Reportedly, the leopard was around three years old.