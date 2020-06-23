Leopard
Representational image

Leopard carcass found in Odisha village

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur : A leopard carcass was found near Kutab village under Bamara forest division in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the locals spotted the carcass today and alerted the forest officials following which  the officials reached the spot and seized it, and later sent the carcass to Jamankira veterinary for postmortem.

Dr SP Singh Bariah conducted the postmortem of the big cat and reportedly said  the leopard has died four days before. He also said that the animal might have died of natural causes.

“The cause of their deaths is still to be ascertained. The postmortem report will be out by the end of this week,” officials said.

Forest officials have registered a case and are investigating the death of the big cat.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM thanks servitors, Police, Puri residents on success of Rath Yatra

State

Minor girl drowns while shooting TikTok video in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur

State

Adani Power signs agreement with AES for OPGC stake

State

Undertrial prisoner dies at govt hospital in Balasore, family alleges foul play

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.