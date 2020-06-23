Sambalpur : A leopard carcass was found near Kutab village under Bamara forest division in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the locals spotted the carcass today and alerted the forest officials following which the officials reached the spot and seized it, and later sent the carcass to Jamankira veterinary for postmortem.

Dr SP Singh Bariah conducted the postmortem of the big cat and reportedly said the leopard has died four days before. He also said that the animal might have died of natural causes.

“The cause of their deaths is still to be ascertained. The postmortem report will be out by the end of this week,” officials said.

Forest officials have registered a case and are investigating the death of the big cat.