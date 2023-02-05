Leopard attack in Nuapada of Odisha, youth injured

Nuapada: A leopard has allegedly attacked a youth in Nuapada district of Odisha while he was attending nature’s call in a forest.

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Senapati Majhi from of Hirapur village under Sinapalli forest range.

Senapati had gone to a forest area on the outskirts of the village to attend to nature’s call in the evening. While he was cleaning himself on a nearby river, the leopard pounced on him.

He has been admitted to Nuapada hospital in a critical condition following the incident. The locals informed the forest department officials. They reached the spot and started an investigation.

The locals immediately rushed the injured youth to community health centre (CHC) at Sinapalli in an ambulance. Later he was shifted to Nuapada district headquarter hospital (DHH).

The Nuapada forest officials are searching for the leopard.