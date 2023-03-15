Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Leopard attack in Nuapada of Odisha, locals panic

State
Leopard attack in Nuapada
Nuapada: A leopard has allegedly attacked a calf in Nuapada district of Odisha while it was grazing in the nearby forest on Wednesday.

According to reports, the locals were panic stricken at Mahuabhata village after the leopard reportedly attacked a calf.

The forest department team has arrived at the village and is investigating into the matter. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

