Leopard and tiger skin seized in Odisha, 1 arrested

Boudh: On the basis of reliable information, a team of STF conducted raid with the help of Forest Officials of Boudh Forest Division in the evening near Saluki Bridge.

The raid took place under Boudh Town Police Station jurisdiction under Boudh district.

The raid was regarding dealing or possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals, and one wildlife criminals namely Himalaya Dash of Olanda village in Boudh was apprehended.

During the search two skins, one Tiger Skin, One Leopard Skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of such Tiger Skin and Leopard Skin, for which he has been arrested.

In this connection Case is being registered and will be forwarded to the Court of SDJM, Boudh. The skin will be send to Director WII, Derhadun for biological examination.

Investigation is underway.