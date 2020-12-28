Legendary Odia music director Shantanu Mohapatra critical, admitted to hospital

Bhubaneswar: Legendary Odia film music director Shantanu Mohapatra has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday following complain of acute pneumonia.

As per sources, Mohapatra’s health condition is critical. He was admitted to the Care Hospital of Bhubaneswar today. Both his lungs are said to have been affected while kidney is not functioning properly.

Mohapatra was born in November 1936 in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district. Utkal university of Culture conferred honorary D.Litt. on him in 2011 for his lifetime contribution to Odia culture. He has been associated with Odia film industry for the last five decades. During his career span he has composed music for a number of hit songs.