Legendary Odia anchor of All India Radio Upendra Kumar Pahadsingh dies

Upendra Kumar Pahadsingh dies

Bhubaneswar: Noted former newsreader of All India Radio (AIR) Upendra Kumar Pahadsingh died at a private hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday.

According to reports, Pahadsingh died at the age of 84 due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Paharganj area of New Delhi.

Upendra Kumar Pahadsingh was a well-known voice in Odia households for his heavy, modular yet ringing voice during the 1990s,

People of Odisha used to stick to radio sets at 7.15 AM & PM every day to hear those precious words of Upendra Pahadsingh as he used to begin reading the news with “Akashbani, khabar padhuchhanti Upendra Pahadsingh.”

