Left parties call for Odisha bandh on july 15 over fuel price hike

Bhubaneswar: The Left parties on Wednesday called for a six-hour-long Odisha Bandh on July 15 over the rising prices of fuel and other essential commodities.

The left parties including the CPI, CPI (M), CPI-M Liberation have called for Odisha Bandh and it will continue from 6 AM and continue till 12 PM.

Vehicles will have to stay off the roads and other business establishments will also remain shut during the period, informed left party members.

Meanwhile, the Congress party in Odisha has also launched 10-day state-wide protests against the hike in the prices of fuel from today. The protest will continue till July 17. The congress workers have urged consumers not to buy petrol and diesel on July 15 as a mark of protest against the hike in the prices.