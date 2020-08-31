Lecturer commits suicide due to Covid 19 fear in Odisha’s Balangir !

Balangir: A lecturer reportedly committed suicide in Balangir district of Odisha on Sunday night. His dead body was found hanging at his rented house in Alok Nagar of Balangir town. He reportedly was worried of having contracted with coronavirus.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Prakash Chandra Sahu. He was working as a lecturer in the Odia department of Rajendra Autonomous College for the last 9 years. He is a native of Mirjakud area in Boudh district of Odisha.

As per reports, Sahu was sick of diabetes for the last few days. Also, he was often being caught with cold and fever. Hence, he was in tension due to his health condition.

On Sunday night, Sahu reportedly said his wife that if all of them would sleep in the same room, she and their infant son might get infected of Corona. Accordingly, he slept in another room where he reportedly committed suicide.

After getting a tip off Police rushed to the spot and seized the body. A case has been lodged in this connection and further investigation is underway.

While it is yet to be ascertained about the exact reason of the death, fear of having infected with novel Coronavirus might led him to death, as per the locals.

Report: Chittaranjan Mishra, Balangir