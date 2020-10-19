Gajapati: The Vigilance Department conducted a raid on the residence of G. Nageswar Rao, a lecturer in Gurandi College at Paralakhemundi area of Gajapati district.

The raid is underway at 6 separate locations. The joint raid has been conducted by Berhampur and Parlakhemundi vigilance sleuths.

Raids were conducted as there were allegations that Rao had assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

Raids are underway, further details awaited.