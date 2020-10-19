raid on lecturer in odisha

Lecturer Caught In Vigilance Net In Odisha’s Gajapati District, Raids Underway

By KalingaTV Bureau

Gajapati: The Vigilance Department conducted a raid on the residence of G. Nageswar Rao, a lecturer in Gurandi College at Paralakhemundi area of Gajapati district.

The raid is underway at 6 separate locations. The joint raid has been conducted by Berhampur and Parlakhemundi vigilance sleuths.

Raids were conducted as there were allegations that Rao had assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

Raids are underway, further details awaited.

You might also like
State

17 Covid Positives Succumb As Tally Rises To 1152 In Odisha

State

1982 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 2,70,346

State

Old Couple Found Dead In Odisha’s Balangir Under Mysterious Circumstances

State

3 Looters Arrested In Odisha’s Balangir, 7 Bikes Recovered

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.