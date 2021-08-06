Learning license test to resume from Aug 11 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Learners license will resume from August 11 for the existing applicants, informs the Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) said on Friday.

The slot booking for LL test will be available from August 9 from 11 am. Subsequently, the applicants can book slot from 7 am to 10 pm every day, informs via tweet the STA.

In the notification, the STA Chairman-cum-Transport Commissioner reiterated that slots booked for LL test were cancelled with effect from March 18, 2020. However, the fees already paid for LL test have remained valid.

However, the date for fresh applicants for LL will be notified later.

Note for LL Applicants:

The LL test will resume from August 11 and slot duration will be of 15 minutes (10 minutes for test).

A candidate has to answer at least 12 questions correctly out of 20 questions to pass the test.

Candidates are not allowed inside the office prior to more than 45 minutes of the slot time.

Candidates may undergo the LL mock test in www.parivahan.gov.in 11. The applicants must wear masks and follow the social distancing norms at the testing centre/office.

The applicants from Containment Zone will not be allowed for any test. In case, any such applicant tries to enter in office, the matter will be informed to the local police.

Applicants are advised not to bring their friends and relatives with them to the office.

Applicants with symptomatic sign of COVID-19 are not allowed for the test.

In case of emergent situation due to COVID pandemic leading to shutdown of the office, the test may be cancelled at short notice.

Applicants are advised not to visit RTO office for any enquiry regarding Learner’s License.

The Learner’s License services were suspended from April 20, 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation prevailing then.