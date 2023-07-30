Leading fitness organization HB+ celebrates “Burpee and Breakfast Annual Festival 2023”

Bhubaneswar: With the aim to promote holistic well-being and celebrates the importance of health and fitness, leading fitness organization HB+ celebrated the “Burpee and Breakfast Annual Festival 2023” at Lemon Tree Premier here today. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Satyajit Naik inaugurated the festival as Chief Guest.

The entire day extravaganza was specially curated for everyone featuring an array of engaging activities, including six invigorating workout sessions with morning sessions, pool workouts, night workouts as well as sessions for kids.

The presence of many distinguished guests including top business personalities, government officials, esteemed doctors, and fitness enthusiasts made the event a great success.

“We are thrilled to bring to you, ‘Burpee and Breakfast Annual Festival 2023’ as we turn three, which showcases our vision of promoting fitness as a joyful and fulfilling experience. Through this event, we aim to inspire individuals to embark on a journey towards improved well-being and holistic health”, said Subhadeep Ray Choudhury, the Co-founder of HB+.

This event has also been extended to the esteemed Commissionerate of Police, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, reflecting its commitment to foster health and fitness across diverse communities.

As a leading fitness organization, “HB+” has redefined fitness by making it an enjoyable and personalised experience. It addresses the fitness needs of clients worldwide. HB+ aims to inspire individuals to embrace fitness as an essential component of a wholesome and sustainable lifestyle through their flagship event “Burpee and Breakfast .”