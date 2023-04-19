Leader of Katara Gang killed in Cuttack district of Odisha: Watch

Cuttack: The leader of the Katara Gang has reportedly been killed. This gang of miscreants is active in the Athagarh area of Cuttack district in Odisha.

The deceased gang leader has been identified as Mantu Barik.

As per reports, the gang leader was lifted from a crusher and allegedly killed near Gokarnakhala dam. It has been said that the murder has been done due to past enmity.

Reportedly, this year during the Holi festival, the members of this goon gang allegedly attacked four persons with sharp weapons. Now, following the death of the gang leader, it has been suspected that due to this he might have been killed.

After getting information, Tigiria Police reached the spot and started investigation. However, following the incident, tension gripped in the area. Further investigation of the case is underway.