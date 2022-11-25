Lawyers protest demanding relocation of Orissa HC to Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A protest has been staged by the lawyers of the Bhubaneswar Bar Association demanding the relocation of Orissa High Court to the capital city of Odisha.

The protest also revolved around allocating special district status to Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, it has been decided that on the last Friday of every month, a peaceful protest will be continued by the Bhubaneswar Bar Association till the demands are fulfilled.

It is noteworthy that, the Bhubaneswar court has been completely closed down.