Lawyer, Court Staff Test COVID19 Positive, Govt Offices Sealed In Odisha’s Puri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: An advocate and staff of the court (moharir) and government offices in Puri district of Odisha have been tested positive for coronavirus today.

As a precautionary measures to contain spread of deadly virus, the area from Harihar Chhak to Town Hall has been declared as containment zone, informed Puri Sub-Collector.

The district administration has sealed Collectorate, Puri Judicial Court, Sub-Collector Office and District Sub-Registrar Office.

Today, 18 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in last 24 hours in Puri district. With this, total number of cases in the district increased to 188, of which 85 are active and 103 have recovered so far.

