Lathi Charge On Protesters In Odisha’s Hinjili, Major Unrest Witnessed

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Tension rose at Kolidaspur village after police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse a crowd who had staged a demonstration before Hinjili police.

This was a continuation to the incident on Friday when locals had set sand-laden vehicles on fire in Hinjili block at Aska in Ganjam district, the cops had later detained few locals in connection with the incident.

The locals had gheraoed the police station this morning demanding release of the detainees who were picked up by police. As the situation went from bad to worse, cops reportedly resorted to lathi-charge today to disperse the agitating locals in Hinji.

Further details awaited.

