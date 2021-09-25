Lathi-charge in Bargarh: Police-mob face off over custodial death of youth

Lathi-charge in Bargarh

Bargarh: Angry mob, relatives and family members of a deceased faced off with Police over death of Govind Kumbhar, who allegedly was killed in Police custody. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the angry mob.

As per reports, the relatives and family members of the deceased had staged road blockade at Gandhi Chowk in Bargarh town in Odisha along with the dead body who allegedly was killed in police custody.

As situation turned ugly due to the protest, Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

It is to be noted that earlier the deceased person’s relatives and friends had staged ruckus at the District Head Quarter Hospital claiming that Police thrashed the youth to death.

The deceased has been identified as Gobind Kumar, a resident of Tora village in the district.

As per reports, yesterday night at about 1.30 AM, a few Police personnel visited Tora village and allegedly brought Govind to the police station from his house and in today he was found dead at 7 am.

