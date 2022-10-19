Latest update on cyclone Sitrang in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and neighborhood persisted over the same region extending up to mid-tropospheric levels at 0830 hours IST of today that is the 19 October, 2022.

Under its influence a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast and adjoining the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

The formation is likely to move West-Northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by 22 October, 2022 morning over central Bay of Bengal.

It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west central BoB during subsequent 48 hours.

After the forecast of the possible cyclonic storm Sitrang, the government of Odisha had called a high level meeting here in Bhubaneswar on October 18, 2022.

According to reports, the meeting was conducted under the leadership of Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu. Besides, the meeting was attended by Power Department, Water management department, officers from IMD Department and Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Department.

In the high-level meeting it has been notified that, after the formation of the cyclone on Oct 22, precautionary steps will be taken. Besides, the instructions have been given only to the district collectors to stay alert.

It is noteworthy here that the leaves on Diwali have been canceled by the government, keeping an eye on the possible cyclone situation in the state. Further instructions have also been given, not to leave the Headquarters.

In the high-level meeting, priority has been given to Odisha Government’s ‘Zero Casualty Planning. It is to be noteworthy that, Odisha Government has always ensured zero casualty during every disaster, which aims to protect the life of every person.