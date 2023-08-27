Late poet Jayanta Mohapatra will be laid to rest with full state honours: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief and sorrow on the passing away of renowned author and poet Padmashree Jayanta Mohapatra.

In a message, the Chief Minister has described him as a legendary author and poet, who was a genius in both English and Odia literature. He had successfully elevated the reach of Odia literature to a wider circle. His intellect and knowledge was a guiding spirit for many youngsters to write in English literature.

His mellifluous words will continue to weave their magic reminding us of the power of human expression. The vivid imagery of his writings about daily life, particularly drawn from Cuttack, will always remain a rich encapsulation of Odia life, the CM added.

The CM has announced that the late poet will be laid to rest with full state honours tomorrow and wished peace and tranquility for the departed soul and expressed his deep sympathies for the family members.

It is to be noted here that the legendary poet passed away this evening at the age of 95. He was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

According to reports, the celebrated poet was admitted at the ICU of the medicine department of the hospital as he was suffering from Pneumonia and kidney related ailments since long. He recovered from his sickness but died at around 9 PM today following a heart attack.