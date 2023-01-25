State

Late Odia actor Mihir Das’ younger son passes away

Late Odia actor Mihir Das' younger son Aklant Das has passed away. He died late at night while undergoing treatment. 

By Shraddha Suman 0
mihir das son dies

Cuttack: Late Odia actor Mihir Das’ younger son Aklant Das has passed away. He died late at night while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack.

He was dealing with health conditions and was unwell since many days. He passed away last night.

His last rites have been conducted at Satichaura cemetary in Cuttack.

It is to be noted that Veteran Odia film actor Mihir Das died on January 11, 2022. He passed away at the age of 63 years while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack. His last rites had been conducted with full State honors, and his death had been condoled by many notable personalities including CM of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, Governor of Odisha, Ganeshi Lal, as well as Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Mihir Das was also undergoing treatment when he passed away.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Dead body in suitcase: Victim’s father alleges…

Maximum temperature in certain parts of Odisha to go over 30…

Odisha BJP alleges irregularities in selection of…

1 of 12,701