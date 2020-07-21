Last Rites Of Veteran Actor Bijay Mohanty Completed In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Last rites of veteran actor Bijay Mohanty has been completed today in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Legendary actor Bijay was accorded with full state honours as directed by Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik.

The last rites, have been performed according to Hindu rituals at the Satya Nagar crematorium. His son-in-law performed the rites in the presence of family and friends.

The actor breathed his last at a private hospital in  Bhubaneswar yesterday. He was suffering since quite some time and had been treated in a private hospital at Hyderabad. He was later flown back to Bhubaneswar via a special air ambulance on June 14.

He breathed his last, aged 70, at the Care Hospital on Monday evening.

