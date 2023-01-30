Last rites of Naba Das to be performed in his native village with state honours today

Bhubaneswar: The last rites of late Health Minister Naba Das, who was shot dead yesterday, will be performed in his native village Kherual with state honours today. Three Ministers of Odisha government will remain present during the funeral today.

The mortal remains of the late minister is currently kept in his government quarters in Bhubaneswar. Various political leaders and dignitaries have visited his quarters to pay last their respects.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast in the State capital today and on the day of the funeral at the place where the funeral will take place. Besides, the state government has declared three days mourning period and there will not be any official entertainment from January 29 to 31.

The postmortem of deceased Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was conducted in at the Capital Hospital in the presence of the forensic and crime branch teams on Sunday. The entire autopsy has been filmed.

The Health Minister was shot by Police ASI Gopal Das while he was attending a program in Brajrajnagar of Odisha’s Jharsuguda district on Sunday. The Health Minister was admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the left chest. Then he was airlifted to Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the evening.