Bhubaneswar: The last rites of Odia jawans Nuduram Soren and Chandrakant Pradhan who were martyred during clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh, were performed with full state honour at their respective native places in Odisha on Friday.

While martyred jawan Chandrakant Pradhan was buried with military honours at his native village Biarpanga in Raikia block of Kandhamal district, martyred jawan Nuduram Soren was cremated with military honours at Badachampauda village in Rairangpur area in Mayurbhanj district.

Prior to their last rites, their mortal remains were taken out in procession during which people from all walks of life paid their last tributes amid chanting of patriotic slogans, gun salutes, their names and barely held back tears.

Odisha Minister Arun sahoo and Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta were among other dignitaries who were present during the full state and military honours given to martyred jawan Chandrakant Pradhan at his native village.

Earlier yesterday, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, senior Army officials and others had paid their tributes to the jawans after their bodies arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here in Odisha yesterday.

The two bravehearts from Odisha were among the 20 Indian Army jawans killed in clashes with China’s People’s Liberation Army at Galwan Valley of Ladakh on Monday.