jayanti patnaik last rites

Last rites of former MP Jayanti Patnaik to be held in Puri

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Bhubaneswar: Jayanti Patnaik, the former Lok Sabha MP and wife of former chief minister of Odisha Janaki Ballav Patnaik passed away yesterday at the age of 90.

She was the first Chairperson of National Commission for Women. She was former MP of Cuttack and Berhampur. Jayanti Patnaik was the  2nd President of AIMC from 1988- 1990. She was also a renowned social worker.

According to reports, at the time of death, her son and daughter were there with her. She took her last breath at her house which is situated in Unit-6, Bhubaneswar.

President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, along with many other senior politicians and workers of Congress Party condoled Jayanti Patnaik’s death.

Jayanti Patnaik was born on April 7, 1932, at Aska in Ganjam district. Her last rites will be held in Swargadwara, Puri today.

 

