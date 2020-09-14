Last Rites Of Actor Ajit Das
Bhubaneswar: The last rites of veteran actor Ajit Das will be performed at Satyanagar crematorium  situated in Bhubaneswar today informed his family members.

Since the actor lost his life to the deadly coronavirus, all the funeral guidelines issued by the state government for Covid deaths shall be followed.

The death of the actor has been condoled by most of the Ollywood actors. Ajit Das had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 1.

According to sources, he shall be given the guard of honour by the state of Odisha.

The actor had been admitted to a Covid Hospital after he was tested positive. Das started his Odia film industry journey in 1976 with ‘Sindura Bindu’ as a villain.

He was also the former Head of the Department of Drama at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya. He has also acted as the main lead in ‘Megha Mukti’.

Latest movies in which Ajit Das  had appeared were Hakim Babu, Tara and Dipu The Dance Boy.

