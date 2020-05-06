Last date to apply online for KIITEE-2020 extended

Bhubaneswar: The last date to apply for KIITEE-2020 online has been extended further till 17 May 2020. The date was extended after the imposition of nationwide lock down for the third time which will end on May 17, 2020.

The revised dates for KIITEE-2020 Online Entrance Examination will be notified soon.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has been founded by Dr Achyuta Samanta.

To apply visit this link: https://kiitee.kiit.ac.in