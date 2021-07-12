Last date for submission of OJEE-2021 online application forms extended, check details

Bhubaneswar: The last date for submission of the online application form for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE-2021) has been extended for another two weeks.

OJEE Chairman SK Chand, in a latest notification said that the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses (except B. Tech) under OJEE 2021, which started with effect from April 14, 2021 and has been extended a number of times, is again extended up to July 26, 2021 (11.59 PM) and last date for fee payment up to July 28, 2021 (11.59 PM).

These dates are final and there will not be any more extension of these dates, clarified the OJEE Chairman, adding that the revised dates of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination will be notified.

It is to be noted here that the OJEE-2021 was tentatively scheduled to be held from June 17 to June 24, 2021. However, alter it was postponed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the State.

