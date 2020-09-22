plus ii admission
Representational image

Last date for Plus II admission extended in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday extended the last date for the first phase admission into Plus II courses in Higher Secondary Schools across the state till September 30.

The State Government has been pleased to extend the dateline for admission beyond September 26 to September 30 for the first phase, said a notification issued by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education.

The admission into Plus II courses began from September 21.

Earlier, the State government has directed the officials to follow the Covid-19 norms including provision of thermal scanner, use of sanitizer and face mask and social distancing during the admission process.

