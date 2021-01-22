Last Date For Online Application Of India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Extended

The last date for online application of 4269 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks by Indian Postal Department has been extended. Now applications can be made by going to www.appost.in till January 23. The last deadline was 20 January.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total vacant 4269 posts in Gujarat Postal Circle and Karnataka Postal Circle. There are 2443 vacancies in Karnataka Postal Circle and 1826 vacancies in Gujarat Postal Circle.

The candidates those who have passed their class tenth exam can apply for these posts. There will be no written examination. The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of merit. Merit will be made on the basis of marks in 10th.

Under this recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak, the post of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster, Dak Sevak will be filled.

Age Limits: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 year and the maximum is 40 year. However, there will be relaxation of five years for the candidates who belong to the Scheduled Castes, three years to OBC category and 10 years to differently abled people.

The age limit will be determined on 21 December 2020.

Pay Scale: Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500 for BPM and Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 for GDS/BPM.

Selection Process: Based on the online submission applications of the candidates, the merit list will be prepared and selected. Candidates having higher educational qualification will not get any kind of priority. The final selection will be based on the marks obtained in 10th standard.

Interested candidates can click here to visit the official website and read the notification to get more details about the recruitment drive.