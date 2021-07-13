Laser scanning begins at Srimandir in Puri

By WCE 1

Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday begins laser scanning of Natamandap, Jagmohan and Bhogamandap of the Srimandir in Puri.

Earlier, the ASI team had visited the shrine and observed that laser scanning is required to ascertain the condition of structures in the ancient temple.

However, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has not permitted the ASI to carry out 3D laser scanning of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Related News

Odisha man mercilessly beats wife to death in Jajpur

Rath Yatra 2021: Puri administration withdraws Curfew, See…

Laser scanning is usually done in heritage structures to check structural stability so that repairs can be carried out.

The laser scanning will be conducted in the presence of executive engineer, assistant engineer, temple supervisor and sevayat committee members.

You might also like
State

Odisha man mercilessly beats wife to death in Jajpur

Entertainment

Singer Kailash Kher gives voice to song dedicated to Jagannath Rath Yatra

State

Parlakhemundi ACFO succumbs to burn injuries in Cuttack

State

Diesel and petrol prices rise in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday; Check fuel rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.