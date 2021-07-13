Laser scanning begins at Srimandir in Puri

Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday begins laser scanning of Natamandap, Jagmohan and Bhogamandap of the Srimandir in Puri.

Earlier, the ASI team had visited the shrine and observed that laser scanning is required to ascertain the condition of structures in the ancient temple.

However, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has not permitted the ASI to carry out 3D laser scanning of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Laser scanning is usually done in heritage structures to check structural stability so that repairs can be carried out.

The laser scanning will be conducted in the presence of executive engineer, assistant engineer, temple supervisor and sevayat committee members.