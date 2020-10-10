Largest python found in Florida so far
Pic Credit: Facebook

Largest python found in Florida so far; see the photos

By KalingaTV Bureau

In Florida, two snake catchers caught the longest Burmese python in the Everglades. The length of the snake caught late this week is 18.9 feet. According to the CBS Miami News report, the longest dragon snake ever caught in Florida was 18.8 feet in length.

Snake saver Ryan Ausburn and his roommate Kevin Pavlidis caught the giant python during a late night hunt last week, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis both work are reportedly working for the South Florida Water Management District and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which manage Florida’s python elimination programs.

“On Friday night we pulled this BEAST of a snake out of waist deep water in the middle of the night, deep in the Everglades,” Pavlidis wrote on his Facebook page. “I have never seen a snake anywhere near this size and my hands were shaking as I approached her,” he added.

Largest python found in Florida
Pic Credit: Facebook
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that this snake caught a new record. He also informed that our team has captured the 18.9 feet python. The snake weighs 104 pounds i.e. 47 kg. The Commission said, this female snake is a victory for our native wildlife and habitat.

Burmese pythons are considered an invasive species in Florida, where they have established their own breeding populations. According to the US Geological Survey, non-native Burmese pythons are one of the most invasive species in Everglades National Park.

@feel_the_burm_ and I may have a record breaker! On Friday night we pulled this BEAST of a snake out of waist deep water…

Kev Pav यांनी वर पोस्ट केले मंगळवार, ६ ऑक्टोबर, २०२०

 

