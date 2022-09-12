Largescale Erosion Of Sea Shore in Jagatsinghpur of Odisha

Paradip: The sea has errored a large portion of the beach in Siali seashore of Odisha said reports on Monday. The sea has entered the land and swept off as much as 200 mts.

This incident has been reported from Siali sea beach under Ersama block of Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha. The sea level has risen due to the incessant rains under the influence of the low pressure area over Odisha. Since the past few days, the sea is seen to be very choppy. Huge waves have been seen right near the coast.

It is noteworthy that due to the sudden rise in sea-level, the view-tower in Siali seashore is in danger of being engulfed by the waves. Bamboo poles and sand bags have been placed on the seashore to prevent further damage.

It is worth mentioning that the sea has washed away a few nearby houses and shacks.