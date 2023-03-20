Large-scale attack by Maoists in Malkangiri of Odisha

Malkangiri: There has been a large-scale attack by the Maoists in the Odisha – Chattisgarh border area near Malkangiri on Monday, said reliable reports.

The Maoists burnt down as many as twelve vehicles on the roads in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh bordering Malkangiri district.

The mob set fire to the vehicles engaged in road construction near Koylibeda. As many as eight tractors, two JCBs, two dredgers were burnt to ashes by the maoists.

The act was done by the Maoists to stop and to protest against the construction of roads in the area. Further detailed report awaited in this regard.