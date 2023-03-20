Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Large-scale attack by Maoists in Malkangiri of Odisha

There has been a large-scale attack by the Maoists in the Odisha - Chattisgarh border area near Malkangiri on Monday, said reliable reports. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
attack by Maoists in Malkangiri
Representational Image

Malkangiri: There has been a large-scale attack by the Maoists in the Odisha – Chattisgarh border area near Malkangiri on Monday, said reliable reports.

The Maoists burnt down as many as twelve vehicles on the roads in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh bordering Malkangiri district.

Take a look

Odisha Assembly adjourned till 4pm today

Evaluation of Odisha matric answer papers to begin from April 3

The mob set fire to the vehicles engaged in road construction near Koylibeda. As many as eight tractors, two JCBs, two dredgers were burnt to ashes by the maoists.

The act was done by the Maoists to stop and to protest against the construction of roads in the area. Further detailed report awaited in this regard.

Sudeshna Panda 5505 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

DJ Azex death, girlfriend to be questioned by police today

State

Odisha reports Covid hospitalization in VIMSAR, first of the year

State

70 liters foreign liquor seized in Odisha, one arrested

State

On ‘pakhala divas’ Odisha celebrates its unique dish with fanfare

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7