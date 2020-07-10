Bhawanipatna: A Gram Panchayat Technical Assistant (GPTA) in Odisha’s Kalahandi district was on Friday caught red-handed by the Vigilance sleuths while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.33,000 from a complainant.

The accused official has been identified as Subrat Kumar Mallick. He has been attached to Kumkhal and Pokharibandh Gram Panchyat of Lanjigarh block in the district.

The Vigilance officials of Koraput Division caught Mallick red-handed while he was accepting the bribe from complainant Goutam Kumar Nag of Timanbadi village under Biswanathpur police limits in Kalahandi.

The accused official demanded the bribe to pass a bill amounting to Rs. 2,00,000 in favour of the complainant for renovation of a Tank at Sorisapadar village under Lanjigarh block, officials said.

The entire bribe amount has been recovered from the possession of Mallick. His both hands wash and pant pocket wash also gave positive chemical reaction, officials added.

An FIR has been initiated against the accused under sections of the IPC and Corruption Act and further investigation is on, Vigilance officials said.