Landslide kills two in Odisha’s Balangir

Balangir: In a heart-wrenching incident, at least two persons were killed following a landslide in Odisha’s Balangir district today. The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Bagh and Paradeshi Bhoi of Dunguriguda village under Titilagarh Tehsil of the district.

Both Ganesh Bagh and Paradeshi Bhoi were making a canal to drain out water from the village pond so that they can use it on their land for agricultural purposes. Unfortunately, the dam was breached and the pond drained, following which Ganesh Bagh and Paradeshi Bhoi were covered with soil.

The locals attempted to rescue them and called the firefighters for the same. However, by the time they arrived at the spot the duo had already breathed their last.

Later, the bodies were sent to the hospital for postmortem. A pall of gloom descended on the locality following the untimely and unexpected death of Ganesh Bagh and Paradeshi Bhoi.