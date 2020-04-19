Bhubaneswar: A landlord in Bhubaneswar has supported her tenants amid the major coronavirus crisis in Odisha. The owner of a house with 7 tenants, Saudamini Samant Rai has waived off one month’s rent for all her 7 tenants.

This shows everyone is doing their bit to support the fight against Covid-19.

She said that the lockdown period is a tough time for everyone. She added that, those who are living on rent have small scale businesses or are employees in small companies which may or may not pay salary this month.

Hence, she wanted to help them during this time and waives off their rent.

(Inputs: ANI)