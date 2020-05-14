Berhampur : A landlord in Berhampur of Odisha’s Ganjam turned good samaritan by waiving off house rent of his 12 tenants for a period of 1 month amid Coronavirus pandemic. He also gave them 1 bag of rice each.

Murli Mohan Acharya of Berhampur city, has allotted a portion of his house on rent to 12 families who are small scale business owners or street-food vendors.

Due to Covid-19 lockdown in the country, the businesses of these families were affected. The source of income for the families eventually dried up which caused them a lot of distress.

Keeping in view the financial difficulty of the families, Murli relaxed the house rent for all the 12 families. He also provided each family with a bag of rice. This act of kindness spread happiness among the families.

On knowing about the incident, the Berhampur Sub-Collector felicitated Acharya.

During this Covid-19 lockdown period many poor tenants are moving through a difficult phase to pay house rent. Hence Landlords should try to show empathy and relax the house rent, Acharya requested other landlords of the town.